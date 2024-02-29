Raspberry Pi celebrates 12th anniversary with sales of over 61 million devices

The Raspberry Pi microcomputer is 12 years old. The first device was released on February 29, 2012 and had an initial run of 10 thousand units. But as demand outstripped supply, more were produced later. Since then, 57 million Raspberry Pi computers and 4 million Raspberry Pi Pico microcontrollers have been sold.

According to Raspberry Pi CEO Eben Upton, the best-selling models were the Raspberry Pi 3 boards. The Raspberry Pi 3B/3A+ and 3B+, released between 2016 and 2018, sold 23 million units, approximately 37.7% of total sales.

The Raspberry Pi 4 version, released in 2019, was the longest-lasting flagship model, although this was largely due to the pandemic and global chip shortages. From 2019 to the end of 2023, the Pi 4 reigned supreme, followed by the Raspberry Pi 5.

The total sales of Raspberry Pi Pico (Pico, Pico W, Pico H, and Pico WH), which cost about $4, do not include the RP2040 system-on-a-chip, which costs $1.

All-time Raspberry Pi sales data:

Raspberry Pi 3B / 3A+ / 3B+ ─ 23 million

Raspberry Pi Pico ─ 4 million

Other Pi models ─ 34 million

At the same time, the company did not provide more detailed statistics on sales of individual modifications.

Source: tomshardware