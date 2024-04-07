Razer Blade 18 gaming monster for $4799 — the laptop received Intel Core 9-14900HX, NVIDIA RTX 4090 and Thunderbolt 5

Razer has released the Blade 18 gaming laptop equipped with the most powerful mobile processor and graphics card: Intel Core 9-14900HX and NVIDIA RTX 4090. Their work in games can be evaluated on an 18″ UHD+ display with a refresh rate of 200 Hz. The company claims that the Razer Blade 18 is the first laptop in the world to receive the Thunderbolt 5 data transfer interface. The only thing that can upset you is its price, the laptop costs $4799.

The Razer Blade 18 configuration supports a choice between two unlocked mobile processors: Core i9-13950HX (up to 5.5 GHz) and Core i9-14900HX (up to 5.8 GHz). Several graphics card options are available: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, 4070, 4080, and 4090 (6GB to 16GB of GDDR6 video memory and 3072 to 9728 CUDA cores).

The Razer Blade 18 offers three screen options: a 2560 x 1600 pixel display (QHD+) that operates at up to 240 Hz. The QHD+ variant uses Mini-LED technology and refreshes at up to 300 Hz. The most expensive option is the 3840 x 2400 pixel panel (UHD+), which can operate at a frequency of up to 200 Hz.

Another distinctive feature of the Blade 18 is Thunderbolt 5 support. Razer says that «the connection of the future» can offer up to 120 Gbps of bandwidth to connect multiple high-resolution displays and transfer data quickly. But you have to look at the configuration carefully: Blade 18s with RTX 4070 or lower graphics cards have Thunderbolt 4.

There are 16 GB, 32 GB, and 64 GB of DDR5-5600 RAM available, with the possibility of upgrading to 96 GB. An M.2 solid-state drive of up to 2 TB is installed, and there is one free slot. The user can install up to 8 TB using two 4 TB SSDs.

The Razer Blade 18 also has a cooling system with a large evaporative chamber, an ultra-compact GAN charger, an XL glass trackpad, and Razer Chroma RGB backlighting. The laptop is 21.9 mm thick and weighs up to 3.1 kg. The most affordable configuration with a 13th-generation Intel processor costs from $2699, models with a 14th-generation chip cost $3099 to $4799, but still offer the possibility of expanding RAM and permanent memory.

Source: Tom`s Hardware