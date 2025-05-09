Razer introduces Basilisk Mobile and Joro — a gaming mouse and keyboard for gaming «on the go»

Razer has decided to take care of the interests of gamers who play even on the go. So that they too can use convenient tools to control the gaming process, the company has created two new compact gadgets focused on mobility: the ergonomic Razer Basilisk Mobile mouse and the ultra-portable Razer Joro keyboard. To make portable gaming convenient, familiar and productive, both at home and on the go.

Razer Basilisk Mobile

The new Razer Basilisk Mobile mouse is inspired by the Razer Basilisk line, but designed for those who play on the go. It weighs only 76 grams, has a comfortable ergonomic shape and fits in your pocket. The mouse features a Razer Focus X sensor with 18,000 DPI and 99.4% accuracy, third-generation switches with a 90 million click life, and a HyperScroll wheel with two — modes for speed or precision.

Despite its compact design, the new product has the components to provide 3 connection modes (including fast Razer HyperSpeed Wireless) and 10 programmable buttons. The built-in battery provides 105 hours of battery life when connected via Razer HyperSpeed Wireless or 180 hours when connected via Bluetooth.

There is also an AI Prompt Master function that allows you to improve gameplay with smart tips and even customize game strategies through Razer Synapse 4. In fact, all of this makes Basilisk Mobile not just a «travel» mouse, but a full-fledged gaming tool.

The price of the Razer Basilisk Mobile wireless mouse is $89.99.

Razer Joro

The Razer Joro — is a portable wireless gaming keyboard designed to deliver high performance across multiple devices. It is only 374 grams and 16.5 mm thick. The battery provides up to 1800 hours of battery life. The keyboard supports Razer Chroma RGB single-zone backlighting with millions of colors and effects. Despite its compact size, the new product is equipped with a full range of function keys and standard-sized arrows. It also has UV-protected caps.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

The keyboard supports Snap Tap Mode, which provides faster key activation — especially useful in shooters while shooting. Support for Razer Synapse 4 allows you to customize macros, switches, and Razer Hypershift. Joro integrates seamlessly with Apple devices — there are alternative characters for macOS, iPadOS, and iOS, as well as a Microsoft Copilot key to access AI on Windows.

The price of the Razer Joro wireless gaming keyboard starts at $139.99.

Razer Synapse for macOS

At the same time, the company has released Razer Synapse for Mac in a preview format. This tool offers access to features such as Snap Tap, RGB customization, and macro creation for the Mac platform.

The support covers 17 products, including the new Razer Joro keyboard, Viper V3 Pro mouse, and keyboard BlackWidow V4 Pro 75%.