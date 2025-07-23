Razer releases Cobra HyperSpeed mouse with 26,000 DPI

Razer is expanding its range of manipulators and this time it has come to the Cobra gaming mice series, the first models of which (Cobra and Cobra Pro) appeared on the market in 2023.

The new model, Cobra HyperSpeed, weighs 62 g, which is 15 g less than the flagship model of the line — Cobra Pro. But the sensor is a bit simpler — Razer Focus X 26K (26,000 DPI) vs. Focus Pro 30K (30,000 DPI).

The mouse has 9 programmable buttons. The switches are optical, 4th generation with a resource of 100 million clicks. According to the manufacturer, the scroll wheel is also optical and has 3.3 times the life of the previous generation. The mouse has four-zone backlighting — Razer Chroma RGB with almost 17 million colors and synchronization with more than 300 games.

Among the software technologies, the AI Prompt Master is available, which allows you to create smart AI macros. The built-in memory allows you to store 5 user profiles.

The mouse supports Razer HyperSpeed Wireless (2.4 GHz) and Bluetooth. However, if necessary, it can also be connected to a PC via a USB Type-C cable. Time battery life of the manipulator can reach up to 110 hours in wireless HyperSpeed mode and up to 170 hours via Bluetooth.

The device can be charged from the mouse pad (HyperFlux V2) or docking station (Mouse Dock Pro and Wireless Charging Puck). Like Cobra Pro, the HyperSpeed model supports HyperPolling polling frequency increase technology (up to 8000 Hz). The price for the new product is already known and is $99.99 on the official Razer website.

Source: Techpowerup, Notebookcheck