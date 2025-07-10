Razer releases wireless keyboard with interchangeable switches and up to 980 hours of battery life

Razer created a new gaming keyboard with the long name Razer BlackWidow V4 Tenkeyless HyperSpeed. This new product features manufacturer has relied on compactness, quiet operation, flexible settings, and reliable wireless connectivity.

Specifications of the Razer BlackWidow V4 Tenkeyless HyperSpeed

The new BlackWidow V4 Tenkeyless HyperSpeed — is a relatively compact keyboard without a number pad. It features third-generation Razer Orange mechanical switches with tactile feedback. But that’s not all: the keyboard is highly customizable thanks to its hot-swappability and compatibility with 3- and 5-pin switches. This means that users can easily swap out the switches for others that they prefer.

Engineers have worked hard to make the keyboard as quiet as possible. The internal design is optimized for noise damping, with double noise-insulating foam, factory-lubricated stabilizers, a steel top plate to reduce rattling, and a tape on the PCB to soften high-frequency clicks. As a result, the new product delivers a quiet sound and smooth clicks.

The keyboard is equipped with a multifunctional roller and three dedicated control buttons. They can be used to control volume, media playback, and battery power. All of this is customizable in the Razer Synapse app, where you can reassign functions as you see fit.

Razer HyperSpeed Wireless technology is used to connect to computers. It provides low latency and stable connection. There is also Bluetooth support with the ability to connect up to three devices at once. You can connect a keyboard and a compatible mouse to the same receiver to free up USB ports. The built-in battery provides up to 980 hours of operation in Power Saving Mode.

As a true gaming keyboard, the Razer BlackWidow V4 Tenkeyless HyperSpeed features the Razer Chroma RGB system with individual key illumination. The backlighting synchronizes with over 300 games and apps. If that’s not enough, you can also create a unique visual style in Razer Chroma Studio.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Price

The new Razer BlackWidow V4 Tenkeyless HyperSpeed keyboard is now available for pre-order at $179.99.

Source: techpowerup