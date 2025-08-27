Reading for pleasure has declined by 40% in 20 years, amid the rise of digital entertainment, — study

According to a recent study, conducted by researchers from University of Florida and the University of London, found, that in the United States, the number of people, who enjoy reading books on a daily, basis decreased by 40% between 2003 and 2023.

Reading books is becoming less and popular amid the development of digital media, social networks, and streaming services. The study involved 236,270 US adults.

The authors of the study defined recreational reading as books, magazines, newspapers, and audiobooks, that participants used for personal purposes. On the one hand, the results should not be surprising, as the media industry dominates. However, reading books develops useful skills of social understanding, mental well-being, compassion for loved ones, and an appropriate level of literacy. Therefore, according to scientists, the love of books should continue to be popularized.

“It’s not just a small drop, it’s a steady, stable decline of about 3% per year. This is important and deeply worrying”, — he emphasizes director of the Center for Medical Arts at the University of Florida Jill Sonke.

The researchers found, that the number of US citizens, who read books every day for their own pleasure, was the highest in 2004 at 28%. However, by 2023, this figure had dropped to 16%. Meanwhile, those americans, who continue to read books have begun to spend a little more time doing so.

The decline in interest in reading for pleasure was more pronounced among afroamericans, especially those with low income, education, and who live outside cities. According to the authors of the study, this indicates problems that go far beyond the widespread use of smartphones, tablets, and other gadgets. Different life situations lead to inequality in access to books, which further reduces the popularity of reading as a hobby.

“Our digital culture definitely plays a role. But there are also structural problems: limited access to reading materials, economic instability, and a reduction in free time in the country. If you work multiple jobs or face transportation challenges in rural areas, going to the library may not be possible”, — explains Jill Sonke.

The authors of the study seek to reverse the trend of declining interest in reading books in the United States. According to them, it should be initiatives at the state level, including the organization of book clubs or library events. Of those Americans, who read for pleasure on a daily basis as of 2023, 67% did so alone, and other did so at home with friends or family. Collective reading may be one way to encourage people to open books more often.

The researchers add, that reading with children should also be encouraged. According to the study, the number of american adults, who read with their children, has not changed significantly over the past 20 years and is about 2%.

“Reading has historically been a simple and effective way of creative self-development and improving the quality of life. When we lose one of the simplest tools in our public health arsenal, it is a serious loss”, — emphasized Jill Sonke.

The results of the study were published in the journal iScience

Source: ScienceAlert