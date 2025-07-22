Ready for the marathon? The story campaign of Dying Light: The Beast will take 20 hours, 30 more — secrets and side quests

The spin-off Dying Light: The Beast will capture the attention of players more than expected — instead of 20 hours of story, players will be able to enjoy up to 50 hours of gameplay.

Initially, the game was planned to be something between a large DLC and a smaller standalone project. Over time, Techland thought, why not add more secrets and side quests? According to franchise director Tymon Smektala, another 20-30 hours were allocated for additional content.

«That suggests plenty to get your teeth into in a manner that potentially belies Dying Light: The Beast’s more humble origins», — he says.

And he adds that the game world is filled with additional things: secrets, activities, and other things that will drag you along with the plot for 50 hours. Therefore, it is better not to be afraid to break away from the main passage, so as not to steal an extra few dozen hours of gameplay from yourself. The developers also intrigue that they have made the final quest — the best in the game.

As a reminder, Dying Light: The Beast is a spin-off of the main series that brings back the legendary hero Kyle Crane. The plot, A man breaks free after 13 years of cruel experiments and finds himself in Castor Woods: a gloomy valley with mountains, swamps, villages, and an abandoned tourist town.

After years of experimentation, his DNA has evolved into a cross between a human and a zombie. In a way, he is now The Beast — a super-powered form with unique abilities. But is Kyle Crane happy to be a monster? Of course not. And he’s not too happy about the memories of spending more than a decade as a guinea pig. That’s why the game’s plot will revolve around revenge on the Baron, who led the experiments.

Dying Light: The Beast can be played in co-op for up to 4 players. The key mechanics are parkour, firearms, control snag a car (which needs to be repaired and fuel sourced) and a Beast mode with a skill tree. During the day, players will explore the territory and collect resources, and at night — fight against aggressive mutants.

The open-world survival horror will be released on August 22, 2025 on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and later — on PS4 and Xbox One. У Steam pre-orders are already open — price starts at ₴1,599.

Source: Games Radar