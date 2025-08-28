"Ready, Set, Go!" sale continues in PS Store! — TEKKEN 7, Dead Island 2 and others with discounts up to -90% off

The last summer sale of 2025 has started in the PS Store “Ready, set, go, let’s play!”. You can find 2+ thousand games, add-ons, or skins on it.

The PS Store sale traditionally offers popular AAA titles with discounts ranging from 20% to 95%. Although the exact end date is not specified, such seasonal sales usually last for 2-3 weeks, so you should hurry up to avoid missing out on discounts.

ITC.ua has traditionally prepared a selection of games for PS5 and PS4 that can be found at nice prices. This time, there are two lists — from ₴400 and under ₴400.

Games over ₴400 at the PS Store sale

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Deluxe Edition — ₴1 754 (-35%)

Grand Theft Auto 5 — ₴1 208 (-50%)

Ready or Not — ₴1 199 (-20%)

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden — ₴1 199 (-50%)

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition Premium Edition — ₴1 049 (-30%)

Alone in the Dark – Digital Deluxe Edition — ₴1 049 (-30%)

A Plague Tale: Requiem — ₴719 (-60%)

Blasphemous + Blasphemous 2 Bundle — ₴674 (-50%)

Aliens: Dark Descent — ₴599 (-60%)

Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition — ₴594 (-70%)

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut — ₴559 (-60%)

Sea of Thieves — ₴515 (-50%)

Destiny 2: Legacy Collection — ₴499 (-80%)

Dead Space — ₴479 (-80%)

RoboCop: Rogue City — ₴449 (-75%)

Alien: Isolation – The Collection — ₴412 (-75%)

Destroy All Humans! — ₴419 (-60%)

Games for less than ₴400 at the PS Store sale

Dredge — ₴399 (-50%)

TEKKEN 7 — ₴389 (-85%)

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed: Single Player — ₴379 (-60%)

A Plague Tale: Innocence — ₴359 (-70%)

Mafia: Trilogy — ₴359 (-80%)

Dead Island 2 — ₴311 (-40%)

Crysis Remastered — ₴299 (-70%)

DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition — ₴299 (-75%)

BioShock: The Collection — ₴299 (-80%)

Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition — ₴279 (-60%)

Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle — ₴262 (-75%)

Mass Effect Legendary Edition — ₴219 (-90%)

South Park: The Fractured but Whole — ₴189 (-80%)

Batman: Arkham Collection — ₴179 (-90%)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 — ₴171 (-80%)

The Evil Within Digital Bundle — ₴131 (-60%)

Dishonored 2 — ₴129 (-80%)

It should be noted that Steam is simultaneously running a festival of third-person shooters on Steam. There you can find Max Payne, The Last of Us Part 1, and other titles.