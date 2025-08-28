"Ready, Set, Go!" sale continues in PS Store! — TEKKEN 7, Dead Island 2 and others with discounts up to -90% off

The last summer sale of 2025 has started in the PS Store “Ready, set, go, let’s play!”. You can find 2+ thousand games, add-ons, or skins on it.
The PS Store sale traditionally offers popular AAA titles with discounts ranging from 20% to 95%. Although the exact end date is not specified, such seasonal sales usually last for 2-3 weeks, so you should hurry up to avoid missing out on discounts.
ITC.ua has traditionally prepared a selection of games for PS5 and PS4 that can be found at nice prices. This time, there are two lists — from ₴400 and under ₴400.
Games over ₴400 at the PS Store sale
- Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Deluxe Edition — ₴1 754 (-35%)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 — ₴1 208 (-50%)
- Ready or Not — ₴1 199 (-20%)
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden — ₴1 199 (-50%)
- Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition Premium Edition — ₴1 049 (-30%)
- Alone in the Dark – Digital Deluxe Edition — ₴1 049 (-30%)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem — ₴719 (-60%)
- Blasphemous + Blasphemous 2 Bundle — ₴674 (-50%)
- Aliens: Dark Descent — ₴599 (-60%)
- Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition — ₴594 (-70%)
- Death Stranding: Director’s Cut — ₴559 (-60%)
- Sea of Thieves — ₴515 (-50%)
- Destiny 2: Legacy Collection — ₴499 (-80%)
- Dead Space — ₴479 (-80%)
- RoboCop: Rogue City — ₴449 (-75%)
- Alien: Isolation – The Collection — ₴412 (-75%)
- Destroy All Humans! — ₴419 (-60%)
Games for less than ₴400 at the PS Store sale
- Dredge — ₴399 (-50%)
- TEKKEN 7 — ₴389 (-85%)
- Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed: Single Player — ₴379 (-60%)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence — ₴359 (-70%)
- Mafia: Trilogy — ₴359 (-80%)
- Dead Island 2 — ₴311 (-40%)
- Crysis Remastered — ₴299 (-70%)
- DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition — ₴299 (-75%)
- BioShock: The Collection — ₴299 (-80%)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition — ₴279 (-60%)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle — ₴262 (-75%)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition — ₴219 (-90%)
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole — ₴189 (-80%)
- Batman: Arkham Collection — ₴179 (-90%)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 — ₴171 (-80%)
- The Evil Within Digital Bundle — ₴131 (-60%)
- Dishonored 2 — ₴129 (-80%)
It should be noted that Steam is simultaneously running a festival of third-person shooters on Steam. There you can find Max Payne, The Last of Us Part 1, and other titles.
Spelling error report
The following text will be sent to our editors: