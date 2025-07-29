Real-life satire: One Man’s Trash game about a man who threw 7,500 bitcoins into the trash is out

The story of an IT specialist who accidentally threw away a hard drive with 7,500 bitcoins was turned into a satirical video game called One Man’s Trash.

To understand the meaning of the title, we need to recall James Howells from Newport, UK. In 2013, the man threw away an old hard drive that contained the keys to a crypto wallet with 7,500 bitcoins. In more than 10 years, their value has grown from about $750 thousand to more than $770 million.

James was desperately trying to dig up a city landfill where the disk could be. Howells repeatedly appealed to the authorities to allow the search and offered to share the profits. He even tried to sue. But He was refused every time — due to environmental risks. In 2025 the landfill was decided to be closed but he tried to buy him out somehow.

This story became the basis of One Man’s Trash by Jony Pazu Games, in which the user literally dives into mountains of garbage — in search of cryptocurrency «PitCoin». Instead of a shovel — a vacuum cleaner, which he mostly uses to find trash. The player can improve his tool by selling the found items on the marketplace «Junkazon».

One Man’s Trash is partially inspired by the mini-hit AGADAH (a game about digging a hole), which became popular despite the fact that it was made in 14 days. Currently, the indie developer’s creation has 84% of positive reviews in Steam. One Man’s Trash costs ₴160, but for the next 27 hours it’s available for ₴112.

Source: Steam