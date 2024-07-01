Realme 13 Pro: first teaser, AI-powered camera, and more

Realme has published the first teaser of the Realme 13 Pro series of smartphones. It will replace the Realme 12 Pro line, which debuted in many markets only earlier this year. The 13 Pro series is expected to include at least two models, such as the Realme 13 Pro and 13 Pro+.

According to Realme, the Realme 13 Pro series will be its first line of smartphones with AI-powered photography capabilities. The smartphones will be equipped with innovative AI features. Apart from the image, Realme has not yet provided any detailed information about the photography features of the 13 Pro line.

The first official teaser of the Realme 13 Pro series shows a round camera module, like the 12 Pro series. So, it seems that the design of the 13 Pro series will not differ significantly from its predecessor.

Also, unofficial information about some characteristics of the Realme 13 Pro and 13 Pro+ smartphones has appeared on the web. They are expected to be available in four memory configurations: 8+128 GB, 8+256 GB, 12+256 GB, 12+512 GB. Both devices will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphones will run Realme UI 5 based on Android 14.

The Realme 13 Pro+ model is likely to receive a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, a periscopic telephoto module with a Sony IMX882 sensor and 3x optical zoom, a 5050 mAh battery, and 80W fast charging support. The dimensions will be 161.34×73.91×8.23 mm and the weight will be 190 g. This device will be available in Monet Gold and Emerald Gold colors. The Realme 13 Pro version will be available in Monet Gold, Monet Purple, and Sky Green colors, but its other specifications are currently unknown.

Source: gizmochina