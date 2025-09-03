Realme 15T introduces 6.6" AMOLED, Dimensity 6400 and 7000 mAh for $215

Realme has expanded its Realme 15 smartphone lineup by announcing the third modification in the lineup. The Realme 15T is a budget-friendly novelty that nevertheless offers a large capacity battery.

The new Realme 15T smartphone has a slightly more compact display than the two other representatives of the Realme 15 series. In this case, a 6.57-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution (2372×1080 pixels) and a refresh rate of 120 Hz is used. Peak brightness is declared at 4000 nits. This is less than the Realme 15 and 15 Pro, but still a lot.

The novelty is based on the Dimensity 6400 processor (as Moto G 2025 and Moto G Power 2025). It is complemented by 8 or 12 GB of RAM and built-in UFS 2.2 storage with a capacity of 128 or 256 GB. There is also a microSDXC memory card slot. On the back is the main 50-megapixel camera (with auto focus, but without optical image stabilization, as in older models). It is complemented by a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera in the round hole of the display contains a 50-megapixel sensor.

The battery in the Realme 15T is the same as in other members of the 15th series: 7000 mAh. But the fast charging power has been reduced from 80 watts to 60 watts. The case provides protection against dust and water according to IP66/68/69 standards. The device runs Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15.

The new Realme 15T smartphone will go on sale on September 6. The price starts at $215 for the 8/128 GB memory configuration, and the version with 8/256 GB of memory is estimated at $260. Users can choose from the Flowing Silver, Silk Blue, and Suit Titanium color versions.

