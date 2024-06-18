Realme warns of GT 6 delivery delays — entire shipment stolen on its way to Spain

European fans of the Realme brand will have to wait for the launch of the new GT 6 semi-flagship model. The fact is that the entire first shipment was stolen on its way to Spain. This is stated in the post on X (Twitter) from the official Realme Spain account.

It is noted that efforts to return the stolen devices were unsuccessful. It is unclear where the cargo went. In any case, this led to a delay in the launch of the Realme GT 6 in Spain.

«Dear realme family, We owe you an apology. For reasons beyond our control, our realme GT 6 phones were stolen on their way to Spain. We were unable to recover them despite doing our best, so we will not be able to guarantee the in-store events we would have liked to offer during the launch week. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. realme Spain»

For now, the Realme GT 6 launch date is still set for June 20. However, due to the lack of devices in the region, Realme has no choice but to postpone or cancel any planned in-store events.

According to reports from Spain, the theft occurred on May 29, and the driver of a «truck was robbed at gunpoint by». It is reported that this incident could also affect the Portuguese launch of the Realme GT 6, which was scheduled for the same day.

The Realme GT 6 smartphone will offer its owners a display with a brightness of 6000 nits and a frequency of 120 Hz, a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128, 256 or 512 GB of internal storage. A 5,500 mAh battery and 120W fast wired charging support complete the picture.

Source: 9to5google