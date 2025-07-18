«Reanimation» AMD Ryzen 7 5800X for $30 — case of premature processor degradation

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processors are generally quite reliable, but this one degraded after a year of operation. And apparently, it had some mechanical damage.

YouTuber Tech Yes City purchased the problematic 5800X chip from an owner who was unable to get the chip to run properly after many different troubleshooting attempts. The processor stopped working after only 12 months of use. TechYesCity promised to pay the owner $30 for the processor if it could be started.

After external cleaning and returning a few deformed contacts to their normal position, the enthusiast took on the stability issues. First, he left the processor in the BIOS for 30 minutes to see if it would cause a crash. Fortunately, the chip passed the test, indicating that the cores were intact.

However, the processor failed during the three-hour OCCT stress test that followed. The stability issues were severe, as the system froze completely, but did not display any error messages or BSODs. However, the solution was simple. The YouTuber was able to restore stability by lowering the clock speed in the BIOS using the AMD PBO to 300MHz. After that, the 5800X successfully passed the one-hour OCCT stress test.

The 5800X clock speed drop confirmed that the chip is suffering from degradation that leads to destabilization of at least one of the processor cores at higher boost frequencies. Tech Yes City ran several benchmarks at lower clock speeds to compare its performance with the 5700X and other Ryzen. Surprisingly, the chip was able to maintain competitive gaming performance, even outperforming the 5700X in some games.

Processors should not degrade over several years The processor may not be able to recover from the problem within a few days of use, let alone 12 months. However, the clock speed reduction method has proven to be effective in recovering from stability issues and often works in similar cases Intel Raptor Lake before patches are released, and possibly during the summer heat.

Source: Tom’s Hardware