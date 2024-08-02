«Rebel Moon» for 6.5 hours: Netflix releases director’s cut of Zack Snyder’s space opera

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The extended versions of the films «Rebel Moon» / Rebel Moon are rated R and have a total duration of 6.5 hours — from today, both are available view on Netflix (in Ukrainian dubbing).

«In Snyder’s directorial version, a peaceful settlement on the moon in the farthest reaches of the universe is threatened by the armies of the tyrannical regent Balisarius, and Cora, a mysterious stranger who lives among the peasants, becomes their hope for survival and gathers a small band of warriors — strangers, rebels, peasants, and war orphans who share a common desire for redemption and revenge», — Netflix said in its announcement.

«Mutinous Moon» was conceived by Snyder more than a decade ago — initially as part of «Star Wars», which the director presented to Lucasfilm between the completion of the prequel trilogy in 2005 and the sale of Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012. The story was subsequently reworked by producer Eric Newman and Snyder himself, first as an original television series and then as a feature film.

The film stars Sofia Boutella as Cora, Phra Phi as Balisarius, Charlie Hunnam («Pacific Rim»), Cary Elwes («The Princess Bride»), Ed Skrein and Michiel Hausman from «Game of Thrones», Djimon Hounsou («Shazam!») and others.

Currently, the original parts have rather modest ratings on Rotten Tomatoes: the first —21% from critics and 57% from the audience, while the second one was rated even worse — only15% from critics and 48% from viewers.

At the same time, film reviewer Chase Hutchinson of the Collider website says that the extended length and gory effects made both films even worse:

«The final product resembles a derivative fan movie filled with even more superficial characters and excessive exposition in a vain search for emotion».

Currently, the audience on Rotten Tomatoes has given the director’s cut the following scores: 59% for the first and 38% for the second.

