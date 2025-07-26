«Recreate the feeling of the original»: Team «Alien: Earth» talks about the new creatures and artificial humans in the series

It’s hard to recreate the feeling of novelty in a sequel — the audience is already familiar with the details of the setting. The showrunner and actor of «Alien: Earth» told us how they achieved this.

Guests of San Diego Comic-Con 2025 learned a lot about the series at the festival. Viewers of the franchise have already seen xenomorphs, hypocrites and synthetic people many times. So, to surprise them and revive the feelings of those who watched «Alien» for the first time, it would be logical to try again. Showrunner Noah Hawley and actor Babu Sizey spoke about this.

«The only feeling that cannot be recreated after watching the original «Alien» is discovering the life cycle of this creature, how it starts as an egg and ends as a three-meter xenomorph, and every step along the way is more horrifying than the last. And so the only way to recreate that feeling was to introduce new [creatures]. You don’t know how they reproduce, what they eat, and that way you can go back to that sense of genetic revulsion that we all had watching Alien for the first time,” Hawley said at the 20-minute panel for the series.

In addition to the usual representatives of the alien race, the series will feature a very creepy creature called T. Ocellus, which kills its prey when it orbits its eye socket and captures its host. And this is not the only new creature.

«Of course, it was a huge responsibility to try to follow in the footsteps of Hans Rudolf Giger, Ridley Scott and their team. But if I have a skill in adapting these films, it’s in understanding how the original film made me feel and why, to try to recreate that for you while telling a completely different story», Hawley adds.

In addition to alien monsters, «Alien: Earth» features three different types of artificial or enhanced humans, of which franchise viewers have only seen one before. At Comic-Con 2025, actor Baba Sizay was asked about the unusual nature of his character Morrow. This is one of the crew members of the returning ship «Maginot» to collect samples of alien life forms for «Weyland-Yutani».

Morrow is a cyborg, which can be seen through his ability to transform his arms into weapons or tools. As Sizey points out, at the beginning of the series, the «Maginot» is completing a 65-year mission, meaning that he is actually a very old ship and cyborg. The actor compared: «It returns to the planet, where it is essentially like an iPhone 1 in an iPhone 20 world».

«Alien: Earth» begins with an on-screen text announcing that there are three different technologies available to extend human life: cyborgs, synthetics, and hybrids. Synthetics have been seen in all of the «Alien» films, and hybrids will make their first appearance in the «Alien: Earth» in 2120. They have a synthetic body with human consciousness. Cyborgs, on the other hand, are expected to be humans with cybernetic enhancements.

Morrow is the only cyborg that the audience knows about at the beginning of the series, although this does not mean that he is the only one around. It seems that by the time the series takes place, cyborgs can be considered outdated, and hybrids are the newest form. And although Morrow is not very new in terms of technology, Sizey is proud of him: «He has a hand like a Swiss Army knife!»

Earlier, Noah Hawley said that «Alien: Earth» will be more species of xenomorphs than in any other movie «Alien» before that. It is also known that the production of the series could have cost more than $250 million, and the show allegedly will get a scale «Game of Thrones». «Alien: Earth» will be released on FX and Hulu on August 12, and IGN journalists have already watched the first episode and shared impressions in the video above.

Sources: GamesRadar, IGN