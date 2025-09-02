Red Dead Redemption 2 reveals an unusual way of aiming that has been "hiding" from gamers for 7 years

In Red Dead Redemption 2, a player found a detail that could have passed most people by. Fans found another trick of Arthur Morgan.

It turns out that the protagonist can aim down through structures such as balconies, roofs, or fences. The discovery was shared by the user Redditwho did not realize that it was possible to do this. Below the post, users explained how to do it:

“Take cover, and press the aim button. Move the mouse/stick slightly towards the fence,” the comments explained.

Some said they only knew about this possibility with pistols, but had never even tried it with rifles. It is the rifle that looks quite funny in contrast to the pistol. Although the mechanics of shooting from cover are introduced to the player during the prologue of Red Dead Redemption 2, it seems that not many people have tried it on rooftops.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was released in 2018 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and a year later — on PC. This is a prequel to the first Red Dead Redemption with John Marston, and the story here tells about Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang. In June Red Dead Redemption actor says there will be exciting news “soon” but as of September, they still don’t exist. Currently, all Rockstar’s efforts are focused on GTA 6, where about $300 million was spent on the “realistic” ocean alone.

Source: Reddit