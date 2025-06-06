RedMagic 10S Pro gaming smartphone has an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a 7050 mAh battery, and active cooling – from $700

Nubia has long been known for its powerful gaming smartphones, but the new RedMagic 10S Pro is still a pleasant surprise. It’s a small gaming monster that borrows engineering solutions from desktop PCs and adds its own style, RGB backlighting, and other interesting solutions. This gaming smartphone has finally entered the global market.

Features of RedMagic 10S Pro

The RedMagic 10S Pro smartphone has a 6.85-inch OLED display from BOE with a resolution of 2688×1216 pixels and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. The touch sensitivity is 2500 Hz for one finger and 960 Hz — for multiple fingers.

Inside is an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite Leading Version processor, which has not spared any frequencies: up to 4.47 GHz for the CPU (versus 4.32 for the regular version) and 1.2 GHz for the GPU (instead of 1.1). The NPU has also received a +40% performance boost to allow the AI to think faster than you while playing. And that’s not all — the company has added a proprietary RedCore R3 Pro chip that scales graphics up to 120 frames per second, tracks touches, and helps with cooling. The amount of RAM can reach 24 GB, and the capacity of the built-in UFS 4.1 Pro storage is 1 TB. There is no memory card slot.

When developing the RedMagic 10S Pro, we took the issue of heat dissipation from the overclocked chip seriously. The area of direct contact of liquid metal with the chip is 36 mm², and the evaporation chamber area is 12000 mm². Graphene and copper layers are offered to improve cooling. And all this is blown by a 23,000 rpm fan with RGB lighting (customizable to 15 colors). This system allows you to reduce the temperature by 5°C — not a record, but quite pleasant for long gaming sessions.

The main camera has a 50-megapixel OV50E sensor with OIS. There is also a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module (OV50D) and a 2-megapixel secondary module on the back. The camera does not protrude above the surface of the back panel. The front camera is located below the display and has a 16-megapixel sensor.

RedMagic 10S Pro has a 7050 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. The new product also has 4D vibration, stereo speakers with DTS:X, and RGB backlighting that responds to the sound in the game. Additionally, the case has triggers with a polling frequency of 520 Hz. As in RedMagic 9S ProThe novelty has a special MagicKey button that instantly turns on the game mode or any other function you want. The dimensions are 163.4×76.1×8.9 mm and the weight is 229 g. The device runs RedMagic OS 10.5 based on Android 15.

Price

The RedMagic 10S Pro gaming smartphone is available in Nightfall, Moonlight and Dusk colors with the following configurations:

12 GB + 256 GB ─ $700;

16 GB + 512 GB ─ $850;

24 GB + 1 TB ─ $1000.

Global sales will start on June 18, but there will be a short pre-order period before that.

Source: gsmarena