Redmi 15 and Redmi 15C are already in Ukraine: 6.9" displays and large batteries from UAH 4,499

After of the recent leak has officially released new budget smartphones Redmi 15 and Redmi 15C. These new products have already gone on sale in Ukraine. The devices feature large displays and batteries.

Redmi 15 has a 6.9-inch IPS display with FHD+ resolution (2340×1080 pixels) and a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. The novelty contains a Snapdragon 685 processor (as in OPPO Reno12 F) and is available in 6+128 GB or 8+256 GB memory configurations. The RAM can be virtually expanded up to 16 GB, and the storage can be actually expanded using a memory card with a capacity of up to 1 TB.

The dual camera on the back has a 50-megapixel main module and a secondary sensor. The front camera is 8-megapixel. For comparison, last year’sRedmi 13 had a main 108-megapixel camera. The manufacturer claims AI functions for photo editing. The Redmi 15 smartphone offers a 7000 mAh battery, supports 33W fast charging and 18W reverse charging. The novelty has an NFC module and a fingerprint scanner on the side. The body is curved on all sides and is IP64 protected against dust and moisture. The device runs on Android 15.

Redmi 15 is available in black, gray, and purple colors. Its price is 5,999 UAH for the 6+128 GB version and 6,999 UAH for the 8+256 GB version.

The Redmi 15C is a more affordable model with some limitations in terms of features. The display in this case is also 6.9-inch, but the resolution is reduced to HD+ (1600×720 pixels), and the refresh rate is up to 120 Hz. The device is powered by a processor MediaTek Helio G81-Ultra. The memory configurations are the same as in the older version. There is a microSD card slot.

The main camera module also received a 50-megapixel sensor, and the front camera is 8-megapixel. Another simplification of Redmi 15C is the battery. This model offers a 6000 mAh capacity and supports 33W fast charging. It also has NFC and IP64 dust and water protection.

The price of Redmi 15C starts at 4,499 UAH for the basic memory configuration and reaches 5,599 UAH for the 8+256 GB version. Users can choose from black, blue, green, or orange body colors.

The smartphones have been officially imported and come with a 12-month manufacturer’s warranty.