News Devices 09-02-2024 at 19:35 comment views icon

Redmi Buds 6 Lite: wireless headphones with ANC, up to 38 hours of battery life, and a price of €20

author avatar
https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ad81c83e9fbf757ce8a90d0eb41dee5b-96x96.jpeg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ad81c83e9fbf757ce8a90d0eb41dee5b-96x96.jpeg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ad81c83e9fbf757ce8a90d0eb41dee5b-96x96.jpeg

Vadym Karpus

News writer

Redmi Buds 6 Lite: wireless headphones with ANC, up to 38 hours of battery life, and a price of €20

Xiaomi has announced a pair of new affordable wireless headphones under its Redmi brand. Despite their budget price, the new Redmi Buds 6 Lite boast active noise cancellation and long battery life.

Відключайте рекламу - підтримуйте ITC!

Redmi Buds 6 Lite: бездротові навушники з ANC, автономністю до 38 годин та ціною €20

The Redmi Buds 6 Lite vacuum wireless headphones are equipped with one 12.4 mm speaker with a titanium diaphragm. Each earbud also has two microphones, thanks to which the noise canceling function is implemented during phone calls. According to the manufacturer, active noise canceling can cut out up to 40 dB of extraneous noise. The Hybrid ANC function provides intelligent noise reduction.

Redmi Buds 6 Lite: бездротові навушники з ANC, автономністю до 38 годин та ціною €20

The new product has a built-in Bluetooth 5.3 wireless communication module. The battery allows you to listen to music for 7 hours, and together with the battery of the bundled case, the autonomy reaches 38 hours. The package includes replaceable silicone tips. The user can adjust the sound parameters using the equalizer in the proprietary Xiaomi Earbuds application.

Redmi Buds 6 Lite: бездротові навушники з ANC, автономністю до 38 годин та ціною €20

Redmi Buds 6 Lite wireless headphones have gone on sale in Europe for €20. Users can choose from black, white, and blue versions.

Source: gsmarena

Loading comments...

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send