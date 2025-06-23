Redmi K80 Ultra was disassembled even before the release ─ look and feel «flagship killers»

Xiaomi will soon release a new budget flagship Redmi K80 Ultra. And while we are waiting for the presentation, Chinese tech bloggers have already disassembled this model and revealed its full specifications.

Specifications of Redmi K80 Ultra

The Redmi K80 Ultra has a 6.83-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2772×1280 pixels, 144Hz refresh rate, rounded edges, symmetrical bezels, and Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass.

The smartphone is based on the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chip with a frequency of 3.73 GHz and Immortalis-G925 MC12 graphics. A separate D2 graphics chip is also mentioned to assist the processor. For cooling, there is a 6500 mm² evaporation chamber, copper pads, and thermal pads throughout the entire chassis. The device has LPDDR5X RAM and a UFS 4.1 drive with a capacity of up to 1 TB. The battery has a capacity of 7410 mAh and supports 100W fast charging.

The main camera is based on a 1/1.55-inch 50-megapixel Light Hunter 800 sensor, complemented by optical stabilization (the same sensor as in Xiaomi 14 Civi and Redmi Note 14 Pro+). In addition, there is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module OV08F. The front panel houses the 20-megapixel OV20B module.

Stereo speakers, an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner in the display, support for Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, and an infrared emitter are expected. Special attention is paid to the CSA0916C vibration motor, the largest among Android smartphones. The software part of Redmi K80 Ultra has been optimized to implement 85 types of individual tactile feedback options. All this runs on Android 15 with HyperOS 2. The case provides protection according to the IP68/69 standard. The device weighs 219 g and measures 163.08×77.93×8.18 mm.

There is no official announcement yet, but the launch is expected in the coming weeks. The price in China is expected to be in the range of $370-$415. The smartphone may be released in some regions POCO F7 — with similar hardware (but a different chip), but a different name. Which, in turn, is similar to Redmi Turbo 4 Pro.

What’s inside

By the way, about the hardware. Chinese tech blogger WekiHome has already recorded a review of Redmi K80 Ultra and even disassembled it for parts. According to him, the device has a fiberglass back panel with a matte finish, a metal frame with four bends, and weighs 223.5 grams.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

After removing the back cover, the motherboard and a huge thermal pad covering the battery are visible. Unfortunately, there is no induction coil for wireless charging. The thermal pad stretches all the way to the speaker module, which is located next to the dual camera, and covers an area of 6800 mm². The main part of the board also has copper foil and additional cooling elements. Each camera module has a separate copper substrate for heat dissipation. This should reduce heat and noise during prolonged video recording.

Source: 91mobiles, gsmarena 1, 2