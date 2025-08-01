Redmi Note 13 Pro explosion: Xiaomi denied a warranty claim

A Reddit user from India, who goes by the name Sri Varshan, asked the community for help. He told the story of a smartphone explosion Redmi Note 13 Pro 5Gthat belonged to his friend. Xiaomi refused to admit responsibility for the incident.

According to Sri, the smartphone exploded during normal use, without being connected to a charger or overheating. He did not specify the exact circumstances, which applications were open, but emphasized that nothing unusual was happening.

The user’s friend noticed smoke coming from the device and threw it to the floor in a panic. The smartphone exploded almost immediately.

“Fortunately, there are no serious injuries, but there are burn marks, and the phone is completely destroyed,” the author of the publication said.

The owner immediately contacted the service center Xiaomi with a warranty claim, but was denied. The company explained this as «mechanical damage», although the user himself insists that he did not do anything to the phone that could cause such a problem.

“We have trusted this brand for years, and this is how they treat customers? If anyone has experienced similar issues or knows how we can fix this (legal issues, social media, consumer court), please let me know. We will not ignore it,” Sri Varshan wrote.

Other Reddit users advised to share the story on social media and tag Xiaomi’s official accounts to generate a public outcry. The community believes that publicity and sufficient public pressure will force the company to compensate for the damage. Sri agreed to do so and added that he would also write an official letter to the company.

Sri shared several photos of the destroyed device. The pictures show that a significant part of the case is melted, especially in the battery area. The top of the phone is less damaged. One of the photos shows a burnt rubber band wrapped around the top of the case, which may indicate external impact on the device before the explosion, but there are no final conclusions yet.

This is not the first time a Xiaomi smartphone has caught fire. Back in 2021, at least 5 explosions of such devices were reported, including the Poco X3, Poco C3, Redmi 8, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and Poco M3. Although each such story has its own nuances, the similarity of the scenarios is alarming.

Source: notebookcheck, reddit