Redmi Note 15 is out: OLED 120 Hz and Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 from $140

In addition to mid-range smartphones Redmi Note 15 Pro and Pro+ Xiaomi also introduced the budget model Redmi Note 15. Unlike older devices, the company did not make any preliminary announcements of this model. Nevertheless, the novelty has received significant changes compared to the Redmi Note 14.

The dimensions of Redmi Note 15 have increased by 2 mm in height — now the smartphone has dimensions of 164×75.42×73.5 mm. But at the same time, the weight has decreased from 190 g to 178 g. Thanks to the increase in size, it was possible to install a larger 6.77-inch OLED display with a 1080p resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 3200 nits. The battery has also become more capacious: 5800 mAh versus 5110 mAh for its predecessor. At the same time, support for wired charging with a power of 45 watts has been retained.

Another update affected the platform. MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra has given way to a new and more productive Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3. According to tests, the performance increase is about 18%. Users can choose from configurations with 6, 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage.

At the same time, Xiaomi has replaced the main camera sensor with a 50-megapixel Light Hunter 400, which may lead to a slight decrease in quality compared to the Sony LYT-600 used in the Redmi Note 14.

The company has not yet announced the international launch of this model, but according to recent leaks, the smartphone may be released in other markets under the name Redmi Note 15 5G. The colors available in China are Azure Blue, Midnight Dark, and Starlight White. The price depending on the memory configuration is:

6/128 GB — $139

8/128 GB — $153

8/256 GB — $181

12/256 GB — $209.

Source: notebookcheck