Regina Hall and Anna Faris return to Scary Movie 6: premiere in 2026

Last year it became known about the restoration of the cult comedy Scary Movie. The Weyans brothers, who worked on some of the previous installments, have reunited to work on the script for the new installment. And now it turned out that actresses Regina Hall and Anna Faris will return to their previous roles. They will appear on the screen again as Brenda and Cindy.

The actresses said:

“We can’t wait to bring Brenda and Cindy back to life and reunite with our great friends Keenan, Sean and Marlon — three men we would literally give our lives for (in Brenda’s case, again).”

Hall and Faris have starred in all of the films in the franchise, except for the fifth installment, which was released in theaters in 2016. The new movie “Scary Movie 6” will be a large-scale reunion. For the first time in 18 years, the Wayans brothers will work together on an original script that they are writing with Rick Alvarez. The brothers actually created the series, but stepped away from it after the second installment in 2001. The new movie is being produced by Miramax in partnership with Paramount. Filming will start in October, and the world premiere is scheduled for June 12, 2026.

This return looks very timely: 2025 is a year full of horror movies (already released “Sinners“, “Destination: Ancestral curse“, “28 years later“etc.), and the audience is already tired of the monotony. The genre literally needs a satirical break — and A Very Scary Movie can be it.

The franchise, which has earned nearly $900 million at the box office, was created by Marlon, Sean and Keenan Ivory Wayans. It was Keenan who wrote and directed the first two installments and returns as a producer. Marlon and Sean were the writers and lead actors in the first films.

The sixth installment, A Very Scary Movie, will have a new director, Michael Tiddes. He has been working with the Wayans brothers for a long time, starting as an assistant on the set of Blonde in Chocolate and later directing their famous films: the satirical horror House of the Paranormal and the Netflix comedies Naked and Gears.

The film is executive produced by Miramax’s Jonathan Glickman, Alexandra Lowy and Thomas Zadra.

The franchise includes five films. The first one was released in 2000 as a parody of cult American horror films. It became one of the most successful R-rated horror films of all time, and set a record for opening box office receipts among R-rated films with —$42.5 million in the first weekend.

Source: deadline, gizmodo