Repairable HMD Skyline smartphone with Detox function will be sold for UAH 23,000

Human Mobile Devices has announced a new smartphone HMD Skyline in Ukraine. According to the manufacturer, this device is “made for creativity”.

HMD Skyline smartphone is equipped with a triple camera on the back. It has a 108-megapixel main module with optical image stabilization, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module, and a 50-megapixel telephoto module. The AI Capture Fusion function adds detail to zoomed-in images. Portrait mode allows you to take pictures with a focal length of 50 mm with a bokeh effect, and close-ups can be obtained using the x4 zoom function. The 50-megapixel front-facing camera is complemented by eye-tracking autofocus.

The new device has a 6.55-inch POLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz, and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. The device is based on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. It also includes 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage. MicroSD memory cards with a capacity of up to 512 GB are supported. Users have access to two speakers, two microphones and a 4600 mAh battery. It supports 33W fast wired charging, 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse charging.

HMD Skyline pays a lot of attention to the ability to repair a smartphone at home. It uses a removable battery. The manufacturer also claims that with this model, you can simply remove the back cover, unscrew a few screws, and quickly replace the screen. iFixit has given the HMD Skyline a 9/10 repairability score.

Other features include a personalization button. Users can configure it to perform one action when they hold the button down and another when they double-click it. Additionally, the Detox function will be available to HMD Skyline owners. It will help to distract from the constant feeling of digital addiction by deactivating certain apps or contacts. This feature will be available in August.

HMD Skyline will be available in Ukraine in September for about 23,000 UAH for the 12/256 GB memory configuration.