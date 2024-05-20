Reserve+ from the Ministry of Defense: 250 thousand registrations in 1.5 days, availability in 176 countries and «yet» no e-subpoenas

On the second day of work at application of the Ministry of Defense more than 246 thousand citizens updated their data, which is 83 times more than through the ASCs and «ten times more than through the TCCs — according to Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Kateryna Chernogorenko.

Reserve+ has also recorded 612,199 unique authorizations via the device.

«Reserve proves that Ukrainians are brave, choose online and believe in digitalization. The number — is not only a convenience, it is already a way of thinking and lifestyle of our country. We continue to work to eliminate all bugs and make the app as convenient as possible», — wrote Chernogorenko.

Among the future features announced for Reserve+ are the display of a military registration document with a QR code, as well as the ability to apply and view available vacancies in the Armed Forces. Regarding electronic summonses, Chernogorenko said during the telethon said that it is not planning to send them through the app yet:

«No one is currently receiving a summons in the app. We are working to ensure that citizens can see exactly the information about themselves from «Oberih» and can fulfill their legal obligation — to update their data».

On May 18, the following law came into force in Ukraine updated Law on mobilization — from this day on, all men aged 18-60 must update their accounts within 60 days (until July 16 inclusive). You can download the Reserve+ application at App Store and Google Play. You can also contact the ASC or TCC directly to update your data.

Earlier, social media reported that Reserve+ does not work for everyone — in particular, there were problems with authorization with confirmation in mobile banking.