«Reserve+» has been operating for a year — 4 million users, 340 thousand deferrals and 200 thousand referrals to the VLC

The application for persons liable for military service «Reserve+» is 1 year old. Ministry of Defense launched it on May 18, 2024 as a tool for updating credentials in the «Oberig» registry. But later, its capabilities were significantly expanded. Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko said about the results of the first year of the app’s operation.

«I remember that night. We stayed in the ministry until dawn — followed every comment, responded to every one «something strange happened». We had everything: stress and liters of coffee. But the main thing was the belief that we were doing the right thing,” the deputy minister recalls.

Despite the initial skepticism (we were told: «This app will have two users — and one of them is you»), «Reserve+» turned out to be quite popular. A large number of men were able to update their data without visits to the TCC and queues.

Kateryna Chernohorenko says that the developers started with an MVP (minimum viable product), but over the first year, the app has become a full-fledged tool for digital interaction between conscripts and the CCC. Thanks to new additional features, «Reserve+» simplifies life and eliminates queues.

For example, last year the Ministry of Defensehas launched an opportunity to apply for a deferral online due to «Reserve+» ─ there is no need to stand in line twice every 3 months. This feature was first made available to people with disabilities and students. Later, parents with many children were added to these lucky ones. During the first 3 days of the service’s availability, the following people used itissued 100 thousand deferrals. This year we have alreadymade it possible to automatically extend deferrals. Earlier, Kateryna Chernogorenko said thatnow every third person in Ukraine who is deferred from mobilization is issued through the application «Reserve+».

The app currently has 4 million users. In addition to online deferrals (of which there are currently more than 360 thousand active ones), online referrals to the military medical examination board are also available to persons liable for military service. This service has already been used 200 thousand times. In addition, 9 thousand vacancies in the army have been created, which have received about 100 thousand responses.

«74% are satisfied with the functionality, and 70% of respondents have updated their data through the app», ─ she added Kateryna Chernogorenko.

Future plans include instant display of messages from CCPs in «Reserve+», payment of a fine for violation of the rules of military registration with a 50% discount, new types of deferrals.