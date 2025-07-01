«Reserve+» launched a beta test of payment of fines by the CCP — 50% discount

As well as promised earlier, the «Reserve+» app now has a function to pay fines. It is currently available in beta.

As a reminder, you can pay a fine through «Reserve+» began to talk a few months ago. To encourage violators of military registration to pay fines, they even offered a 50% discount on the total amount. In early June, it was reported that this feature would be launched by the end of the month. And then, on the last day of June, late in the evening, Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chornohorenko said on the launch of beta testing of payment of fines in «Reserve+».

«Everyone who manages to do it on time — pays only half of the fine. 8500 hryvnias. No queues. No need to visit the TCC. This applies to those who have not updated their data by July 16, 2024. This is what a digital service state should be like,» said Kateryna Chernogorenko.

Earlier, we reported how the payment of fines to the CCP in «Reserve+» will work. In the application, you can see a notification about violation of the rules of military registration. It looks like a red ribbon with the inscription «looks like you have problems with military registration».

The new section will clearly indicate what exactly the violation is. For example, «did not appear after notification» or «did not pass the military medical commission».

If there is a violation, the button «pay fine» will appear. After clicking on the button, a window will open where you will be notified of the opportunity to immediately pay the fine online, with a 50% discount — if you pay voluntarily.

Before paying, the user checks his or her data and signs a ready-made application, which is automatically sent to the TCC and the Law Enforcement Service.

After the documents are processed, an official decision is issued, and then you can pay through the payment system directly in the application. The payment receipt will be stored in the «Oberig» register.

At first, this online fine payment feature will only apply to those who have not updated their data in time. Subsequently, other types of violations will be added to the «Reserve+» application, which can be paid online.

Anyone can join the testing of paying fines in «Reserve+», by filling out the following form.

Earlier, Kateryna Chernogorenko said thatnow every third person in Ukraine who is deferred from mobilization is issued through the application «Reserve+»and for the year of the application’s existenceit already has more than 4 million usersand more than 360 thousand active deferrals. Future plans include the instant display of messages from the CCP in «Reserve+» andnew types of deferrals.