Resettlement of an entire state: Tuvaluans to move to Australia due to flooding of islands

About 5,000 residents of the Pacific island nation of Tuvalu have already applied for the first of its kind migration visa to Australia due to climate change.

The application process for Tuvaluan residents started on June 16 and ended on July 18. According to the conditions, 280 Tuvaluans will be able to migrate to Australia every year based on the results of the vote.

«This is the first agreement of its kind in the world to ensure decent mobility in a worsening climate», — the Australian government says.

The Australian government noted that it recognizes the devastating impact of climate change on the livelihoods, security and well-being of countries and people, vulnerable to climate change, especially in the Pacific region. Tuvalu is located in the South Pacific Ocean, between Australia and Hawaii, and consists of nine atolls surrounded by coral reefs. The highest point of Tuvalu is only 4.5 meters above sea level. On average, the height above sea level in Tuvalu is about 2 meters. As such, these islands are highly vulnerable to sea level rise, flooding, and storm surges.

Studies show that in 2023 sea level around Tuvalu was 15 cm higher than 30 years ago. The results of the study showed, that by 2050, a significant part of the country’s territory and critical infrastructure will be below the inflow level.

Sea level rise threatens freshwater sources on the islands. Due to the significant salinity of the soil, locals already have to grow plants in a different way. The new visa system signed between Australia and Tuvalu in 2023 came into effect in 2024. It is the world’s first planned migration of an entire country, which gives Tuvaluans the right to live, work and study in Australia with the same access to healthcare and education as Australian citizens.

The results of this year’s vote are expected to be announced by the end of July, and the first migrants could arrive in Australia by the end of 2025. The annual limit of 280 people is intended to prevent a massive brain drain and economic difficulties in Tuvalu.

Source: LiveScience