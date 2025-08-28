Resident Evil 9 will feature a third-person camera because Resident Evil 7 was too scary

Resident Evil 9 will feature a third-person camera, and the reason is simple — Resident Evil 7. It turns out that the Redneck family was not a joke to many players.

When Resident Evil 7 was released in 2017, it was the first game to change the usual third-person view to a first-person camera. This approach made the game one of the most terrifying in the series, but it also became a barrier for some players. Some simply could not complete it or even refused to start because of the tension.

“Looking back at Resident Evil 7’s first person perspective, I implemented that as a way to make it more immersive and more scary than ever before, which I think most you know media and players agreed it was an incredibly scary game, but it was possibly too scary”, — explains Requiem director Koshi Nakanishi at Gamescom 2025.

According to him, Resident Evil Requiem will offer a choice of first- or third-person perspectives. Players will decide for themselves whether to immerse themselves completely or get the experience familiar to the series.

“So if you started the game off in first person perspective, and you’re finding it’s too much, then third person is almost a way to step slightly back from that level of horror and make it slightly easier to deal with by having the character on screen as a kind of Avatar of yourself”, — Nakanishi adds.

Previously, he was the one who led the creation of Resident Evil 7, but did not work on Resident Evil Village, which also remained in the first-person format. Now Nakanishi is returning to the series with the ninth installment and decides to combine both approaches. We know that Leon Kennedy will appear in the sequel, so to take a last look at this guy is a good opportunity. And Alyssa Ashcroft will be a nice bonus for those who remember Outbreak. So we are We already know the three main characters

Resident Evil Requiem will be released on February 27, 2026 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Events will unfold 30 years after the disaster in Resident Evil 3. The main character is FBI agent Grace Ashcroft, who begins to investigate mysterious deaths in Raccoon City. Unlike the previous characters in the series, Grace is more of a bookworm, so players will have to watch her learn to survive and gradually become stronger. А She will be chased by a half-rotten huge three-meter monster

Source: Games Radar