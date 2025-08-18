Resident Evil Requiem will have three playable characters, — insider

Resident Evil Requiem will have not one gameplay character but three. Among them is the series’ favorite, the insider says.

AestheticGamer confirmed that Capcom did not accidentally name the part Requiem. According to him, the main characters will be an FBI agent Grace Ashcroft (the “bookworm”) and Leon Kennedy. The latter has been a key figure in the franchise for many years, and Grace is the protagonist of Resident Evil Outbreak, who has now come to the fore and become the central figure in Requiem’s plot. Insiders have already rumored that Leon’s appearance will be his last big one in the games.

However, there will be an unexpected third playable character — reporter Alyssa Ashcroft, Grace’s mother. According to an insider, she will be “slightly” playable, which is logical since she died 30 years ago. Obviously, her scenes will be presented through flashbacks or other storytelling methods. A similar mechanic has already appeared in Resident Evil 7, where the story was partially told through videos.

Discussions around the role of Leon Kennedy have been going on for several months now. It was constantly rumored that he would become the main character of Requiem, but Capcom decided to focus on Grace. This caused a lot of surprise among fans, as the series traditionally focuses on well-known characters. At the same time, the appearance of Alyssa as a playable character opens a new layer of the story that can explain the origin of Grace and her connection with the main antagonist.

AestheticGamer also hinted that the monster chasing Grace in Requiem might actually be related to Alyssa. If this information is confirmed, the plot may reveal an unexpected family drama that will become the driving force of the game. Previously, the creators of introduced a tall and terrifying xenomorph with perfect hearing — I wonder if this mutated version will have it?

In general, Resident Evil Requiem may turn out to be much richer in storylines than expected. Players will be able to control Leon and Grace and, at least partially, Alyssa. Now it remains to wait for official confirmation from Capcom, as the company still avoids direct answers about the role of Leon and other characters.

Source: The Gamer