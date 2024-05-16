«Return to Silent Hill» — the first frame from the movie based on the game Silent Hill 2

The first image from the movie «Return to Silent Hill», a movie adaptation of Silent Hill 2, has been released. The film was directed by Christoph Gans and stars Jeremy Irvine. The film was screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

After 2006’s «Silent Hill», Gans returns to create the next installment based on a script he wrote with Sandra Wo-An and William Joseph Schneider. The project is being produced by Victor Hadida (Davis Films), Molly Hassell (Hassell Free Productions) and David Wolfe.

«Return to Silent Hill» is based on the most popular of the famous series of games by Konami. Silent Hill 2, which was originally released in 2001 for the PlayStation 2, introduced the Pyramid Head monster, shown in the image

Jeremy Irvine will play James, a man broken after his relationship with the love of his life, Mary (Hannah Emily Anderson), ended. According to the official synopsis, the action begins when a mysterious letter from her calls him back to Silent Hill, where he finds the once-recognizable town disfigured by an unknown evil. As James desperately searches for Mary, he encounters terrifying creatures and begins to unravel the mystery of what happened to the town. But as he descends deeper into the darkness, the secrets he uncovers lead to a terrifying truth, and James struggles to hold on long enough to save his one true love».

«Return to Silent Hill» is the third film in the franchise after 2006’s «Silent Hill», starring Radha Mitchell, Sean Bean and Laura Holden. The film grossed $100 million worldwide. The sequel «Silent Hill 2» 2012 grossed half as much. In 2022, Konami announced plans to restart Silent Hill 2and create three new games.

Source: Variety