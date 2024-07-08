Revolution on the track. NASCAR demonstrated a new electric car

I wonder if NASCAR’s electric cars will be able to charge from sharp turns?

NASCAR has unveiled a prototype electric race car at the Chicago Street Race. This is part of a new environmental sustainability initiative in which ABB, a Swedish company specializing in electrification, has become a partner.

The new prototype looks more like a crossover like the Ford Mustang Mach-E than a traditional stock car. However, we shouldn’t expect it to replace the usual V8 engines on the track anytime soon.

Pros data NASCAR, the car is equipped with three electric motors — one in the front and two in the rear. They are powered by a 78 kWh liquid-cooled battery capable of generating up to 1000 kW of peak power. The electric car is based on a modified Next Gen chassis that NASCAR introduced in 2022. This chassis was developed with a view to a possible transition to alternative fuels. Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota participated in the prototype development.

David Regan, the NASCAR driver who was the first to test the $1.5 million prototype, reported that his fastest lap at the Martinsville Speedway in Virginia was only two tenths of a second slower than a conventional car. This is although the acceleration of the electric car was almost twice as fast. The main factor that slowed the car down in the corners was its weight.

Although traditional stock cars are not going to leave the race yet, there are rumors of the possible introduction of hybrids in a few years. NASCAR is also considering creating a separate series of races for high-performance electric vehicles, similar to Formula E, which is sponsored by ABB.

Source: the Verge, NASCAR