Richard Armitage (Thorin Duboschit) had his sword stolen from the movie «The Hobbit» — Peter Jackson saw it for sale online

The star of The Hobbit «The Hobbit», Richard Armitage, who played King Thorin Oakshield, said that his sword Orcrist was stolen from the set. The actor found out about it only when director Peter Jackson saw the sword for sale on the Internet and asked if he needed the money.

The actors of «The Lord of the Rings» and «The Hobbit» received memorable gifts from the set. Armitage was presented with a sword that the travelers found in the trolls’ treasure trove. According to the original story, the sword was forged by elves in Gondolin, and it could also glow when orcs approached, just like «Sting» Bilbo. The trolls stole it from other thieves, Gandalf found it, and Elrond gave it to Thorin. When the dwarves were captured in the Badlands, the elves took the sword from him. It seems that in real life, some elves have also gotten involved.

When Richard Armitage was asked which gift he remembered the most, he replied: «Orcrist, the sword from «The Hobbit». I just didn’t expect to be given the original sword from the» movie.

«Actually, I kept it closed, but it was stolen and someone was trying to sell it. Peter took me aside and said: «Are you having trouble with money?». I asked: «What are you talking about? He said: «Your sword is for sale online». So I had to involve the police, but now it’s on a shelf in a visible place».

Source: GamesRadar