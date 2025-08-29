Ridley Scott on new projects: "Gladiator 3" in the works, another "Alien" — will happen if "the idea comes up"

Ridley Scott has announced his new projects, including a Gladiator threequel and potentially a third Alien prequel.

Released last summer “Gladiator 2” didn’t get the expected success, but that didn’t stop the director from taking on its direct sequel. Currently, the threequel is officially in development, although the exact plot is unknown. Previous movie told about Lucila and Maximus’ son Lucius (Paul Mescal), who repeated his father’s success in the gladiatorial arena and eventually defeated the villain Denzel Washington.

However, the most interesting thing about Ridley Scott’s statement is that he did not rule out returning to work on Alien, despite the fact that previously said he was “done with the franchise”. The director released the original film with Sigourney Weaver in 1979, followed by two prequels, Prometheus (2012) and Testament (2017), and was involved as an executive producer in the series “Alien: Earth”.

“Gladiator is currently in development. Another prequel to Alien — yes, if I have an idea, of course,” the director said in an interview with The Guardian.

Reports on the budget of Gladiator 2 vary, but the highest estimates put it at $240 million, while the final box office was only $462 million — not enough, although Scott himself considers it a success.

Meanwhile, the Alien franchise is experiencing a kind of revival: “Alien: Romulus” by Fede Alvarez has become a box office hit last year, and “Alien: Earth” received the highest rating in the series. It is expected that both projects will be continued, where in the case of the series, the showrunners are considering something like a “space Game of Thrones” with many seasons.