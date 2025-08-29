Robin Hood trailer will make you hate Ned Stark from Game of Thrones

MGM+ has revealed the first teaser trailer for Robin Hood, where Game of Thrones star Sean Bean takes on the the role of the villain and the sheriff of Nottingham.

“Robin Hood” — is a modern interpretation of the classic story about the leader of the Sherwood Forest band of outlaws who robbed the rich and gave the loot to the poor. The series is described as a “romantic adventure” that combines historical accuracy, psychological depth and increased attention to the relationship between Rob (Jack Patten) and Marian (Lauren McQueen).

“After the Norman invasion of England, the son of a Saxon forester, Rob, and the daughter of a Norman lord, Marian, fall in love and fight together for justice and freedom. Rob becomes the leader of a band of rebellious brigands, and Marian penetrates the power at court. Both work to prevent corruption in the royal family and bring peace to the country.”

Sean Bean has taken on the role of Sheriff of Nottingham, which is obvious, will maintain the long tradition of finales for its characters on the screen, Connie Nielsen plays Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine of England.

Among the rest of the cast: Lydia Peckham (Priscilla of Nottingham), Stephen Waddington (Earl of Huntingdon), Marcus Fraser (Little John), Angus Castle-Dowty (Brother Tuck) and Henry Rowley (Will). The showrunner is John Glenn (Navy SEALs) and the director is Jonathan English (Librarians: The Next Chapter). Both wrote the script and are producing the show.

In the trailer, a voiceover informs viewers that the Sheriff of Nottingham, played by Bean, is as devious as ever: scheming and planning to keep those living in poverty trapped in this cycle forever. Additionally, we are given a brief first glimpse of Rob himself, who launches an arrow in the direction of the hangman who is trying to hang seemingly innocent people.

The Robin Hood series will debut on MGM+ on November 2 with the first two episodes, with the remaining 10 episodes airing every Sunday through December 28.

The story of the “good outlaw” has been told and adapted in many ways over the past century, including the 1938 Errol Flynn movie, the 1973 Disney animated feature, and the 1991 Kevin Costner film.