Robotaxi hater slashes tires on 17 Waymo cars in San Francisco, but forgot about cameras

Waymo’s cameras captured an angry woman who decided to secretly slash the tires on a robotaxi.

The woman had allocated himself a «work» three days, and damaged 17 cars from June 24 to 26. So far, the police have said they have already identified the pest using footage from the robotaxi’s external cameras

«We can confirm that charges have been filed against an individual who aggressively damaged multiple Waymo vehicles,» Waymo spokesperson Kathryn Barna said in an email. «Waymo is also taking steps to make amends and reduce the likelihood of such events happening again in the future».

Interestingly, the vandal is also linked to an earlier case of tire cuts on three robotaxis.

The damage to each of the cars is estimated at $400. The suspect herself pleads not guilty to any of the 17 charges. She is currently in custody without bail and is awaiting trial, which will take place today, July 12.

For San Francisco, such a warm welcome for Waymo robot taxis is not new — about a year ago, haters blocked cars by installing cones on vehicles, and not so long agogroup of unknowns attacked, smashed and set fire to one of Waymo’s brand new electric Jaguars.

Among the main complaints expressed by both residents and local authorities about robotaxis are blocking roads, creating congestion and obstructing the passage of emergency vehicles.

Source: Techcrunch