Rockstar spent $300 million to create a "realistic" ocean in GTA 6, — rumors

It was reported that Rockstar wanted to make a truly realistic ocean in GTA 6. According to rumors, the cost of this feature alone reached $300 million.

According to previous leaks, the studio spent over $1 billion on the development of the entire game up to $2 billion. According to this data, Rockstar spent at most a quarter on water physics alone. There is less than a year left before the release, if the release is not postponed again. So people’s interest in specific numbers is growing.

According to insiders, a separate team of 20 programmers is working on the ocean in GTA 6. Their task is to make the water as realistic as possible in games. It’s not just about waves and ripples – the game promises dynamic tides, hurricanes, floods, and even surfing as a new activity. Will the bonuses for crazy stunts reach a new level?

A short cut of how the ocean looked in the trailer

Rockstar is known for always pushing graphics and physics further than other studios. For example, the previous video was 50% gameplay (the cutout above is from it). Therefore, if we imagine that there was an ocean among this number, — looks solid. Earlier it was shown that the future city will be huge. The trailer already has noticed the figure of a child and a hint of the return of classic weapon magazines.

At the same time, users have already “leaked an interactive map so if you’re not afraid of potential spoilers, it’s time to check out the key locations. Also the storyline may become the longest in the series. GTA 6 is expected to be released in 2026, and fans hope to see a new trailer by the end of this year. Of course, if Take-Two will no longer deliberately delay advertising.

Source: Tech4Gamers