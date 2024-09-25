S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: MSI has revealed a teaser of limited edition products in the style of the game — and not just a video card

GSC Game World and MSI have joined forces to create a unique limited edition of computer hardware. This collection draws inspiration from the game «S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl».

In the video, you can see a video card, mouse, keyboard and gamepad in the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 design. There is also a caption:

«We are pleased to announce that we are collaborating with the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 team on items that will make your trip to the Zone even more atmospheric. MSI x S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Heart of Chernobyl. Follow the updates».

As a reminder, MSI has recently announced release of a new model of GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super graphics card dedicated to S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2