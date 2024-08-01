S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 received a rating of 17+: there are new details about the game

The Games section is published with the support of ?

The ESRB rating agency has released new information about S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, giving it a rating of «M» (17+). The official website of the agency has a description of the game with interesting details about its content.

The plot of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 revolves around the main character named Scythian, who is investigating a mystery in the Chernobyl exclusion zone. Players will explore the open world, complete quests, and fight enemies — both human and mutant.

The developers have provided a wide arsenal, including machine guns, rifles, and explosives. ESRB mentions about the realistic effects of blood from hits, as well as its presence on the walls and near bodies in certain scenes.

The agency draws attention to the more sensitive content of the game. In particular, it describes anomalies that can cause bodies to explode, scattering flesh fragments. One of the scenes depicts severed heads on spikes. Players will be able to kill civilians, although this may lead to immediate retaliation from other characters.

The ESRB also notes that the game features alcohol consumption, which affects the gameplay by causing screen blurring and character sway. In addition, in one of the scenes, the main character smokes a cigarette in the first person. The game contains foul language, including the word «f**k».

Source: DOU

The Games section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.