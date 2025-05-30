S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 received patch 1.4.2 — mutants no longer tremble and Scar doesn’t get stuck in animation

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl received patch 1.4.2, which improved the game’s stability and released fixes for key missions.

The most noticeable change is a reduction in the armor penetration of 9×18 caliber ammunition. Now these rounds will do less damage to armored enemies. In addition, GSC Game World has fixed a bug with the gamepad: when the frame rate was low, the camera movement sensitivity became too sluggish. Now everything should work smoother.

The patch also fixes several strange and annoying bugs. For example, mutants no longer tremble and twitch randomly when they notice a threat. Also, items are no longer duplicated in the quick access panel and do not appear in the inventory if they are not actually there.

As for the story missions, we recall how players could not start the dialog with the Sagittarius character in the «Dangerous Liaisons» mission unless they destroyed the entire Guard. Because of this, the next mission did not start, so the bug was removed.

Among other plot fixes:

Scar no longer gets stuck in the animation after dying in a boss fight in the «Last Preparations» mission.

Sania Ocheret no longer arranges shootouts with his own partners in the mission «Frontier».

In «The Last Jerk», the door to the Arc’s underground tunnel is now definitely open — it could have remained closed in the save.

Before version 1.4.2, a major patch 1.4.0 was released, fixing story bugs and improving A-Life and NPCs. In particular, the developers the possibility of entering the Zone ahead of time through a tanker was removed. And version 1.4.1 added improved compatibility with mods. Meanwhile, GSC Game World is preparing to release the official modification SDK for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 and the trilogy Legends of the Zone. First, there will be a beta version, which is already being tested by experienced modders in a closed mode.

Source: Steam GSC Game World