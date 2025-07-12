S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 received patch 1.5.1 — fixed NPC behavior and problems in missions

GSC Game World has released update 1.5.1 for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. The developers have fixed various bugs discovered after the release of the previous major patch 1.5. These include both character behavior issues and mission crashes. The fixes affected both game mechanics and visual details.

Hello, Stalkers! We've rolled out Patch 1.5.1 for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. The chaos hour is over — bloodsuckers are no longer crashing our stalker parties inside hubs (they just couldn’t handle their drinks), and NPCs have learned to stay grounded, no more flying… pic.twitter.com/oqL8mRzKpW — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. OFFICIAL (@stalker_thegame) July 9, 2025

Key updates to patch 1.5.1 in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2:

Interaction prompts no longer disappear after saving/loading.

Fixed an issue with the behavior of some NPCs that did not hide from being ejected offline.

NPCs are no longer stuck in one place.

The curiosity with Varan’s bandits, who attacked the player for no reason in the mission «King of the Mountain», has been resolved.

Fixed a bug with the elevator in the X-17 laboratory that prevented you from going back during the mission «Images of Absolute Truth».

Improved battle logic and NPC animation, in particular when using special attacks or carrying pistols.

NPC corpses no longer move when picked up a second time.

NPC corpses no longer fly away after being killed by a headshot.

Fixed an issue where Faust could freeze during combat when using a special attack.

Fixed two EXCEPTION_ACCESS_VIOLATION crashes that caused the game to crash.

Fixed a mission freeze «Assault Arc» that occurred after sleeping before talking to Scar.

Mutants and A-life characters no longer appear in quiet areas, such as hubs or important mission locations.

Characters no longer get stuck in each other during patrols.

During the task «In the Name of Science», Shcherba again has the correct dialog option to get the collars.

Fixed the position of the character’s left hand when he holds a pistol — now it looks correct.

Fixed some issues in the interface.

Separately, the developers have updated the MOD SDK (Zone Kit). It is now fully compatible with the content of patch 1.5.1. Mod authors are asked to update their builds to reduce the risk of errors and conflicts in the game.

At the same time, the developers warn that patch 1.5.1 may cause conflicts with installed modifications. If you notice any performance drops or deterioration in game stability, it is better to disable the mods.

A little earlier, GSC published a tutorial on weapon mods in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2and also announced that the game will be released on PS5 at the end of 2025.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Source: Steam