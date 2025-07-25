S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 received patch 1.5.2 — A-Life revived the Zone, and mutants no longer hit walls

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 has received another patch 1.5.2 called «Weapons and Trophies». It significantly updated the A-Life system, improved artificial intelligence, and added the ability to collect loot from mutants.

As usual, the update contains hundreds of fixes. But one of the main changes is a completely redesigned A-Life system. Now life in the Zone is modeled constantly — even out of the player’s field of view. Characters should no longer disappear if you leave, but continue to live their lives. That is, in an hour you can meet the same stalker who went on a raid again. Also, characters no longer appear right in front of you. A-Life Director no longer spawns them at the edge of the visual range to make everything look more natural.

A new anomaly has appeared in the Zone — a water electric tornado. And some new weapons: A three-shot rifle and a Kora pistol. A new mechanic is collecting loot from mutants, as well as parts of their bodies after the battle.

The developers have added a display of artifact slots in the armor upgrade tab to the interface. They also increased the size of the cache, added the «Fix All» option for equipment repair technicians, and updated reloading for all weapons. Ukrainian lip-sync has also been redesigned.

Separately — a bunch of changes to the combat system. The behavior of mutants has been improved — now they do not deal damage through walls or until contact. To be more precise, we’re talking about the Controller. NPCs no longer «shoot like snipers» from any distance, do not hide behind invisible shelters, and do not walk on the spot. We also fixed bugs with Snork, Chimera, Pseudogiant, and Carcasses.

Ammunition has been balanced: sniper rifles and machine guns now use different types of ammunition — in particular, 7.62×54 mm. Changed the effects of several artifacts, added a new — «Durability», which increases the corresponding equipment indicator. The artifacts now work in a new way: for example, the Horn no longer provides strong protection against chemicals and radiation, and Rosin and Hollow — add stamina, not weight or protection.

Regarding the stability of —, the game has fixed dozens of issues that caused crashes, bugs, or FPS drops. For example, crashes when colliding with psi phantoms, performance drops in «Generators», issues with quick recovery on Xbox, saving in Pripyat, and displaying the interface after a Controller psi hit. Also — numerous fixes with NPCs, quests, dialogs, and object interaction.

The story and open world are also being tidied up. We fixed dozens of bugs that caused doors to lock, characters to disappear, missions to freeze, or perform incorrectly. For example, Korshunov no longer slips in the elevator, Plug doesn’t disappear during the mission, the doors to X-3 and X-17 now open properly, and the Guard squad doesn’t get stuck during «Arc Assault».

Modifications of — were also not ignored. As you know, Zone Kit is now officially available and weighs a record 700 GB. But now we’re talking about something else: players are allowed to create their own mods or use other people’s mods through Steam Workshop and Mod.io. You can change weapons, animations, mechanics, or even the world of the Zone itself.

Smaller updates include: improved sounds, animations, HUD, scrolling titles, inventory sorting, 21:9 and 32:9 support, auto-adjusting graphics, and much more.

Important: some modifications may not work with the new patch, so the developers recommend disabling them if you experience problems. In the previous GSC Game World update fixed NPC behavior and problems in missions. They also previously hinted at a more hardcore mode, but they definitely confirmed S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 port on PS5.