S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 received patch 1.5.3 — doors to the center of Skadovsk are open forever

The patches for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will never end. GSC Game World has released update 1.5.3, which opens the doors to Skadovsk and beyond.

The patch fixed several bugs with NPCs, mutants, and other game elements. Currently, the developers are focused on removing “anomalies” when characters or mutants behaved in a broken way. In order not to go into too much detail, here’s the full list of fixes:

Fixed an issue where mutants could teleport during an attack;

Fixed a bug that allowed NPCs to appear in the air;

The frequency and number of appearances of bloodsuckers, which could spawn too often and in large groups, has been reduced;

Fixed a bug that could have permanently blocked the door to the Skadovsk hub;

Fixed a situation where NPCs from the A-Life system could appear in areas related to tasks;

Fixed a bug that allowed NPCs to spawn in the radioactive field on the Slag Heap;

Synchronized the subtitles of the introductory video, which previously did not match the video;

Fixed errors in the credits;

The issue that caused interaction indicators to not appear for some items has been resolved;

Fixed a bug that caused sound distortion during credits on Xbox;

Fixed a bug that allowed NPCs to appear in unexpected places;

Fixed a bug where the left hand of an NPC could be distorted if he was holding only a pistol;

Fixed an issue where HUD elements remained on the screen when the PDA was open on ultra-wide monitors;

Fixed 4 critical crashes.

GSC reminds you that a new patch may change the structure of the Zone, and mods may not work after the update. If you experience performance issues after patch 1.5.2, it is recommended to disable mods. Previously, the developers removed the “spell” from the door in the Shevchenko Center and continues to pick up NPCs from the air. At the same time, the GSC presented plans for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 for the second half of 2025, in particular port on the PS5.

Source: Steam