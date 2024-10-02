S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: three more songs from the radio and Pripyat location in the new music trailer

GSC Game World showed three more songs from the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl radio. The trailer «Sadness of Pripyat» is dedicated to the corresponding location of the game.

The video features songs by «DK Energetik» («Energetik»), KursValut («Nadra»), and «Children of Engineers» («OMG»). У the previous music trailer for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 you could hear three more songs: anastymoza («Chrysanthemums»), «DK Energetic» («Vostok Street») and The Unsleeping («Live»).

The video shows the «Energetik» cultural center in Prypiat, probably in the evening. Around the building — there are what looks like checkpoints or guard posts, with sandbags and fires in metal barrels. A stalker is sitting near the nearest one, standing on a radio box, with a shotgun leaning against the wall with the inscription «Don’t trust anyone». The video’s synopsis describes the location and characterizes it as «Zone inside Zone».

«The Zone has been around for a long time, and Prypiat hasn’t lost its aura as one of the most mysterious and inaccessible places on Earth. Initially, it was hidden behind an impenetrable psi field blockade, and inhabited only by zombies, mutants, and Monolith warriors. Then came a short but intense era of conquest. Many tried to conquer this unbreakable territory, shedding blood and wasting the lives of stalkers. But now Prypiat is almost completely immersed in the silence of inaccessibility, defended by its new defenders. A zone within a zone… But even here, the strongest and most resilient will find time to catch their breath and change the filter. Just don’t crank up the sound too much, and be on the lookout».

What other songs will be in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: The Heart of Chernobyl? This was hinted at by rapper Palindrome back in June. He said posted by in Telegram, a screenshot of the game video with a radio and text: «Are there any gamers here who are waiting for Stalker 2? Just asking…». We remind you, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will be released on November 20.