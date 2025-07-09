S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will be released on PS5 at the end of 2025 — GSC showed an intriguing trailer

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be released on PS5 after all, and now it’s clear when — we won’t have to wait long. At the same time, the authors posted a teaser where they break the «fourth wall».

GSC Game World has confirmed that the release is expected at the end of the year — there is no exact date yet, but in general, it will happen a year after the game’s release. In the latest teaser, the developers showed a scene where stalkers play on PS5 but are forced to interrupt the game when they need to save the group after a zombie attack.

One of the characters pauses the game — the logo of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is visible on the screen. But the chair doesn’t stay empty for long: another stalker grabs the gamepad and continues to make his way through the Zone. And to be honest, he was extremely happy that he didn’t have to wait long for his turn.

The release on PS5 may seem unexpected because GSC Game World has not planned a port before. The studio said that it was not developing a PS5 version, and all resources were focused on Xbox and PC. But the creators have changed their minds, so now the PlayStation version will get support for DualSense — haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, as well as improvements for PS5 Pro.

It should be noted that recently S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 has received official support for mods, а task fans — buy a terabyte SSD. In addition to various patches from story missions to fixes for common bugs, developers thought about the mode for survival. While some fans were critical of the idea (scolding the studio for taking so long to finalize the game), others thought it would be interesting.

Source: IGN