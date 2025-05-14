S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will get official mod support in 2025, — GSC Game World

GSC Game World has officially confirmed that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will support mods.

The adventure shooter will start supporting mods on PC and Xbox Series X|S later this year. Representatives of the Mod.io platform confirmed that they are cooperating with the Ukrainian studio. They both plan to add full-fledged modding, cross-platform tools, and dual-platform support: Mod.io and Steam Workshop.

«We have a long-standing love and passion for @stalker_thegame and their community of modders. So we’re incredibly proud to confirm our partnership with GSC Game World for official cross-platform mod support for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 later this year. See you in the Zone!» — writes Mod.io.

We’ve got an established love and passion for @stalker_thegame and their modding community. So we’re incredibly proud to confirm our collaboration with @GSC_GW to bring official cross-platform mod support to S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 later this year. We’ll see you in the Zone! pic.twitter.com/QizUmmbQHg — mod.io (@modiohq) May 13, 2025

The beta version of the Mod SDK is expected in the second quarter of 2025. Until then, closed testing will take place. Experienced modders will test the tools, look for bugs, and fine-tune the system until a stable release. The cross-platform capability is also emphasized — mods will officially work not only on PC but also on Xbox Series X|S. GSC has previously collaborated with Mod.io to implement similar functionality in the S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone for consoles.

The exact date for the launch of full mod support has not yet been announced, but all key milestones have already been planned. In a little while, players will be able to create new fun, mechanics, and entire story campaigns. Meanwhile, in the roadmap for the second quarter of 2025 The developers have confirmed the next-gen update of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone. The collection was already available on PS4 and Xbox One, but now is also being prepared for the current generation of set-top boxes.

Source: Mod.io