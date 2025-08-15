S.T.A.L.K.E.R. in 2D and pixelated Resident Evil: 19 announcements from the Festival of Ukrainian Games on Steam

At the Festival of Ukrainian Games on Steam along with discounts and demos, our developers have announced about 20 titles. Among them are Chumak Traders, pixelated Resident Evil, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. in 2D.

In total, about 20 announcements are expected, but at the time of writing, 19 have been released, so we apologize for those who were not mentioned. The festival showcased a wide range of genres — from cooperative shooters and survival horror to visual novels, strategies, and rhythm games. It is noticeable that many teams have chosen atmospheric adventures with horror elements, simulators with non-standard themes, and projects with a distinct national or historical flavor.

For example, some of the notable projects include — a cooperative roguelite shooter with an overhead view DDoD. It was quickly compared to S.T.A.L.K.E.R. in terms of its atmosphere. It most closely resembles the legendary series about the Chernobyl Zone because it takes place in an isolated location where reality is distorted by anomalies, mutants, and the remains of experiments. At first, there were associations with Project Zomboid because of the visuals, but they are very different. The gameplay is different here: players go on raids to collect resources, find artifacts, and survive amidst the chaos that changes with each run.

Another notable game is the gloomy pixelated The Road of Dust and Sorrow. It’s a story about a mother and daughter trying to survive in a world destroyed by a biotech catastrophe. In some ways, it resembles simple Silent Hill and Resident Evil, or maybe someone will see plot parallels with The Last of Us (because of the parent-child role). The heroines go through intense world exploration, battles with mutants, and puzzles. In the end, the most important thing is not only to fight and search for resources, but to protect the most precious thing left.

Also quite interesting Chumaky — a historical trade simulator that takes the player back to the time of the Ukrainian Chumaks. Users try on the role of free merchants who traveled the steppes with salt, fish, grain, and other goods. You have to manage your cart, plan routes, make deals, avoid thieves, and trade with cities and villages. But in some places, goods are more expensive, and in others, they are almost worthless.

We also offer a brief description of other games and links to them on Steam, if you are interested in getting to know the project better. Other announcements not mentioned here can be found in separate category. So here’s the rest of the list:

We would like to remind you of two other promotions on Steam: festival of 4X strategies (Civilization, Stellaris, Europa Universalis, etc.) and sale of isometric games (Disco Elysium, Wasteland, and others).