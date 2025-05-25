S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Legends of the Zone Enhanced Edition trilogy received patch 1.0.1. — technical fixes

GSC Game World has released the first patch for S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy Enhanced Edition. Patch 1.0.1. fixes technical issues and promises «improvements».

In addition to complaints of players from the northern swamps about the lack of Russian and some visual changes to the game (in particular, the brown substance on Lenin’s head), the trilogy of remasters of the classic S.T.A.L.K.E.R. games received complaints about the technical condition. GSC has released quick fixes for the crashes and some other game issues.

«We’ve taken your feedback into account and are actively working to improve the extended edition. Thank you for sharing your thoughts on the STALKER: Legends of the Zone Trilogy, it helps us in our goal to improve the game experience».

The list of fixes is short, but there are obviously a lot of them:

Games will not crash when running on unsupported «hardware» and will display a clear message (currently in English only) that the video card does not meet the minimum system requirements

Fixed several of the most common crashes on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation

Fixed the problem with saving the game in certain localizations

Fixed issues with saving the configuration

Fixed issues with missing geometry on several levels

As a separate point, the developers promise to continue working on the re-release. Probably, new patches will appear soon. For now S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Legends of the Zone Enhanced Edition available on Steam for 830₴, and owners of the originals received the remasters for free. For those who bought the games but don’t have a gaming PC, the trilogy is available on the cloud service NVIDIA GeForce NOW.

Sources: Steam, X