S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Legends of the Zone Enhanced Edition trilogy received patch 1.0.2. — fixes graphics and controls on PC

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Legends of the Zone Trilogy Enhanced Edition has received patch 1.0.2 — this time fixing control issues and visual bugs.

Developers from GSC Game World have released the second update for the enhanced edition of the classic trilogy. The list of changes shows that most attention was paid to graphical bugs, namely in patch 1.0.2:

fixed various issues with the appearance of NPCs;

Fixed a bug that prevented functions from being properly bound to mouse buttons;

added the first stage of fixes to reduce blurring;

fixed rendering bugs related to SSGI — it was because of them that the image was distorted and smeared.

GSC warns that these fixes do not activate by themselves. For the updated graphics settings to work, you need to go to Settings and set the graphics to «Medium». After that, return them back to «Maximum», click «Apply» and restart the game.

Patch 1.0.2 for S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy Enhanced Edition is now live ☢️ For the full list of changes, please refer to the patch notes on our Steam Blog: https://t.co/XysSLHqVqg Thank you for your continued feedback — improvements are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/QG5SJnv5GA — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. OFFICIAL (@stalker_thegame) May 26, 2025

Separately, the developers noted that this is only the first wave of graphical fixes — the rest of the visual «anomalies» promise to be removed in the next updates. In their message, the GSC team thanks players for their feedback:

«We’ve taken your feedback into account and are actively working to improve the extended edition. Thank you for sharing your thoughts on the STALKER: Legends of the Zone Trilogy, it helps us in our goal to improve the gaming experience», — said GSC Game World.

It should be noted that first patch for Legends of the Zone Trilogy — version 1.0.1 — was released earlier and was also aimed at stabilizing the work. It fixed crashes, added notifications for systems that do not meet the minimum requirements, and fixed problems with saves, localization, and level geometry. So in the future, the game will receive even more patches until S.T.A.L.K.E.R. has been the subject of online battles over the removal of the Russian voice acting.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Legends of the Zone Trilogy Enhanced Edition is currently on sale at Steam for 830₴, but everyone who had the original games got the remaster for free. The trilogy is also available through GeForce NOW in case someone wants to play it on a MacBook or office laptop.

Source: Steam