S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Legends of the Zone received patch 1.1 — fixes for saves, locations and many bugs

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy — Enhanced Edition received patch 1.1, which fixes the most common bugs. In particular, with crashes, saves, localizations, and UI.

All three games of the series received general and individual improvements. GSC Game World fixed a problem with loading saves in localizations for the Asian region. The developers have fixed the stability of — and now it shouldn’t crash when looking at a rainy sky or using food from the corpse inventory. Also in the «patch,» went over bugs in localizations and the incorrect transition of sound from indoors to outdoors (the fix concerns the dispersion of sound effects).

Fixed «cheat» in the Ukrainian description of the «Squat» button and several bugs with dialog icons. At the same time, the window that pops up to warn about unsupported hardware — is now clear and readable. Last on the list was a strange bug with the interface that used to allow you to turn on FSR and anti-aliasing at the same time. Now you can’t.

Separate patches with individual fixes were released for each game in the trilogy:

The shadow of Chernobyl

Fixed a sharp jump in shadow casting — the effect now looks smoother.

FPS sagging fixed at Agroprom location

The keys for the first aid kit (F1) and bandages (F2) are now assigned by default. You can change them if you wish.

Clear Sky

The stuttering sound on Swamps has been removed.

In the Hospital, the screen space is now rendered correctly — there were no black areas or broken geometry.

Support for saves with Polish localization added

The call of Pripyat

In the «Eject multiple items» menu, the slider is now working correctly

A separate and important point — mods could be broken. GSC Game World asked us to temporarily disable mods before testing the updated version. If everything works after enabling the mods — nothing needs to be done. But if there are problems, the mod will have to be updated. In addition, some mods may not be compatible with patch 1.1.

Previous two patches fixes graphics and control on a PC, as well as common technical bugs. Meanwhile S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Legends of the Zone Enhanced Edition is available in Steam for ₴830, but owners of the originals received the remasters for free. The trilogy is also available in the cloud service NVIDIA GeForce NOW.

Source: GSC Game World / Steam